Pete Buttigieg Announces He’ll Guest-Host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg appeared on the TODAY show Monday morning to discuss recent developments in the 2020 race and make an announcement.

Buttigieg responded to remarks by Bernie Sanders on ABC’s This Week Sunday that “the establishment” forced him and Amy Klobuchar out of the 2020 race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday results: "One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg who had really worked extremely hard as well out of the race." https://t.co/omRqv4pvVR pic.twitter.com/a5ZOITcu9c March 8, 2020

Said Buttigieg: “I felt the pressure of voters making a decision. We ran four contests, I am proud of the campaign we ran. But by the time we had run our fourth race it was clear that the numbers weren’t there. … There came a point when I realized that the best thing I could do … was to step aside and to support vice president Biden. It was my decision.”

Buttigieg also talked about candidates’ connections with Black voters and diversity on the ticket: “I’m not going to place obligations on the future nominee but certainly as a voter and as a Democrat I would expect to see that kind of diversity on the ticket.”

Buttigieg also announced he’ll be guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. Sir Patrick Stewart is slated as one of the guests.