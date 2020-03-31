Trans Day of Visibility: GLAAD Highlights Transgender Love Stories

March 31 is the Trans Day of Visibility, created 10 years ago by Rachel Crandall.

Writes GLAAD: “Crandall, the head of Transgender Michigan, created TDOV in response to the overwhelming majority of stories about transgender people in the media being focused on violence. She hoped to create a day where people could re-focus on celebrating the lives of transgender people, empowering them to live authentically, while still acknowledging that due to discrimination, not every trans person can or wants to be visible.”

To mark the day, GLAAD is highlighting a series of transgender love stories shot by NYC-based photogragher Landyn Pan, which will unspool on its social media accounts in the weeks ahead. GLAAD is encouraging the use of the hashtag #TransLoveStories for people who want to participate.

Said GLAAD’s Associate Director of Transgender Representation, Alex Schmider: “Especially during this unprecedented time, we know that it’s critical for people to find support and connection through online communities and digital storytelling. Through #translovestories we want to show that trans people are capable and deserving of finding and sharing love–for ourselves and with others. It’s also an opportunity for the partners, friends, and family who love us to show that we are an important and valuable part of their lives. Because of the discrimination trans people face, not everyone can be visible today, but we believe campaigns like this are part of creating a world where every trans person can be accepted, loved, and celebrated for who they are.”