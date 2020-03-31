Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger in Medically-Induced Coma with COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne and Ivy) is in a medically-induced coma after having contracted COVID-19, an Ivy fan account reported on Tuesday.

Sad news friends,



Adam Schlesinger who is 52 year old from Ivy and the Fountains of Wayne has been on a ventilator for 2 weeks (and is in a medical induced coma) because of COVID-19.



We send our prayers to him, his family and doctors.

Billboard reports: “The 52-year-old pop savant has three Emmys and a Grammy in his collection, and an Oscar nomination for “That Thing That You Do,” the title track to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed film. Born in New York City, Schlesinger has an enviable track record as a producer, engineer and songwriter across film (That Thing You Do!), TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and with several music projects, including Brooklyn duo Fever High.”