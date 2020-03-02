Transgender Woman Hunted and Killed After Social Media Fearmongering in Puerto Rico

Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman, was brutally murdered in Puerto Rico last week after photographs of an encounter she had with police began circulating on social media.

The police were responding to a complaint from a customer at a fast food restaurant who had seen Alexa enter the bathroom.

CNN reports: “Last Sunday, a person at a Toa Baja fast food restaurant filed a complaint against Luciano for entering the women’s bathroom, according to police. After police arrived to investigate the incident and approached Luciano, photos of the police encounter started circulating on social media. Earlier this week, a video uploaded on social media appeared to show several people taunting and threatening a person widely believed to be Luciano, followed by the sound of gunshots. Authorities are still investigating the video.”

Alexa had apparently been hunted down and killed as a result of transphobia and hate. CBS This Morning broadcast a segment on Luciano and transgender deaths in the U.S. on Monday morning.

LGBTQ activist Pedro Julio Serrano spoke to David Begnaud about the hate crime murder.