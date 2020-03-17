Vanessa Hudgens Calls Coronavirus Caution ‘a Bunch of BS… Like Yeah, People Are Gonna Die’ — WATCH

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens apologized on Tuesday after receiving backlash for ignorant commentary she made about the coronavirus crisis to her Instagram followers.

Said the 31-year-old entertainer: “Yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bullsh*t. I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus. I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?”

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP March 17, 2020

Are we calling it yet on Vanessa Hudgens being the first celebrity to get quarantine-cancelled? — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) March 17, 2020

Today, she’s sorry: “So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown. And … I hope that’s what you guys are doing too — in full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”