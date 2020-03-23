Weird Al Yankovic Teases Madonna After Quarantine ‘Vogue’ Bathroom Parody: ‘Not So Easy, Is It?’ — WATCH

Weird Al Yankovic teased Madonna after the 60-year-old singer performed a parody version of her hit “Vogue” while social isolating during the coronavirus crisis. Yankovic tweeted “See? Not so easy, is it?” at Madge as she twirled in her bathroom singing about eating fried fish.

See? Not so easy, is it? https://t.co/LY9Qha35RK — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 21, 2020

Madonna has been entertaining herself while social distancing by publishing a “quarantine diary” and posting ruminative clips to social media.

In one clip, while sitting in a bath surrounded by rose petals, she called coronavirus “the great equalizer.”

Said Madonna: “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer, and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways — and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of “Human Nature” every night, we’re all in the same boat, and if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Madonna’s quarantine diaries: