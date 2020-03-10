‘White Party Palm Springs’ Organizers ‘Closely Monitoring’ Coronavirus Outbreak as Asia’s Largest Gay Circuit Event is Canceled Over COVID-19

Jeffrey Sanker, the producer of the massive gay circuit event White Party Palm Springs, says organizers have not yet decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus outbreak, but are watching the situation. The party is scheduled for April 24-27.

Meanwhile, Asia’s largest gay circuit event, Songkran, in Bangkok, Thailand, scheduled for April 13-15, has been canceled due to coronavirus fears: “Songkran parties in Pattaya, Bang Saen, Khon Kaen and Patong beach in Phuket have already been cancelled for fear of spreading the coronavirus.”

Said Sanker in a statement: “We are closely monitoring the COVID19 and know that many of you have expressed concerns. We are taking all measures that the health department has provided us to protect our community and partygoers. White Party Palm Springs has no plans to cancel the weekend events. Every persons safety is our number one concern and we will continue to monitor this situation very closely.”

The 30-year-old, three-day event attracts more than 30,000 people from across the nation. Meghan Trainor and Todrick Hall are headliners for this year’s festival.

Cherry DC, an upcoming circuit event in Washington D.C. from April 16-20 which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has not made any announcements regarding COVID-19. Towleroad has reached out to them and will update this post if we hear back.