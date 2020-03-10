Seth Meyers Blasts ‘Lifelong Scam Artist’ and Coronavirus Expert Trump: ‘The Only White Coat You Should Be Wearing is a Straitjacket’ — WATCH

“We are now seeing what it’s like when a lifelong scam artist is in charge of responding to a public health crisis,” said Seth Meyers, opening his A Closer Look segment on Monday night.

Said Meyers: “Three days after Trump predicted coronavirus would be good for the economy the stock market plunged so much that when it opened trading had to be stopped. The drop was so bad the red arrow on the TV screen grew legs and ran away.”

Meyers also looked at responses around the world to COVID-19, including Italy’s lockdown, and New York state, which told citizens to avoid the NYC subway or move to train cars that are not so packed: “I’m sorry did you think people were picking crowded cars on purpose? Every train car is packed. … As a general rule any time you see a subway car that isn’t packed it’s one of two things: either it’s 4 am on a Tuesday or someone did something unspeakable.”

Meyers also blasted Trump’s desire that passengers on a cruise ship infected with COVID-19 should stay there.

“I’m sorry, but keeping people trapped on a cruise ship even if they don’t have coronavirus should be an impeachable offense, because nothing good ever happens on a cruise ship,” quipped Meyers. “You never — never once — have heard a positive news story about a cruise ship. You never read the headline, ‘cruise ship’s toilets work great.'”

Meyers added: “What we’re seeing now is what happens when a lifelong scam artist has to manage a major public health crisis. Trump has always been able to BS and threaten and litigate his way out of accountability to avoid consequences and now as he oversees the government’s response to a global public health emergency he’s trying to do the same thing.”

Meyers reminded people that Trump has also run a scam health care company: “The only white coat you should be wearing is a straitjacket.”

Added Meyers: “You think you know about science because your uncle was a doctor? People don’t just automatically know what their uncles know. Otherwise we would all know the lyrics to every Steely Dan song.”