White House Says Trump Hasn’t Been Tested for Coronavirus Despite Possible Contact, as New Chief of Staff Self-Quarantines

Donald Trump has not been tested for coronavirus despite contact with several lawmakers who have self-quarantined after coming in contact with a CPAC attendee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Said the White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham: “The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him. Per current CDC guidelines, medical professionals should base testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history.”

Meanwhile, like Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Doug Collins, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s new chief of staff Mark Meadows is self-quarantining after coming in contact with the CPAC attendee.

NEWS: Incoming WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was advised that he "may have come in contact" w/ CPAC attendee, but tested negative for COVID-19 … is self-quarantining himself. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/0UPKDGOJDF — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) March 10, 2020

Said Meadows’ office: “Out of an abundance of caution, Meadows received testing which came back negative.”