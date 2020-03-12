White Party Palm Springs Postponed Until Fall Due to Coronavirus

The other day, we told you how the organizer of White Party Palm Springs — the massive LGBT circuit event — was closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Jeffery Sanker announced that this year’s festival has been postponed. Originally scheduled for April 24-27, White Party Palm Springs will now take place from Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

“We are saddened by the situation with COVID-19, and urge everyone to stay safe and to follow the guidelines provided by local health and city officials,” Sanker wrote in a statement on the event’s Facebook page. “We never want to disappoint our attendees, but your safety, and the safety of our staff and local community, is something we take very seriously. … All tickets purchased for the April 2020 weekend will now be transferred to these new dates, or we will honor them for White Party 2021 Weekend.”

The 30-year-old, three-day event attracts more than 30,000 people from across the nation. Meghan Trainor and Todrick Hall were scheduled to be the headliners for this year’s festival.

