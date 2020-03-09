Dwyane Wade Celebrates Transgender Daughter Zaya’s Red Carpet Debut: ‘Everyone Allow Her to Re-Introduce Herself’

NBA star Dwyane Wade, who has become an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights thanks to his transgender daughter Zaya, celebrated on Instagram as Zaya made her red carpet debut for the Better Brothers Los Angeles 2020 Truth Awards.

Wrote Wade: “Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Wade posted another photo featuring Zaya and his wife Gabrielle Union, writing: “Last night was a dope experience for our family. Thank you to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden@adair_curtis with the Bussiness Leadership Award. The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community!”

Wade, who gave a powerful speech about accepting his transgender child on Stephen Jackson and Barnes’ “All The Smoke” podcast in December, joined EllenDeGeneres in February and revealed more about how he and wife Gabrielle Union are learning about her gender identity.

Said Wade to Ellen: “First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with an issue, our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, to give the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

ALSO: NBA Star Dwyane Wade Offers Powerful Thoughts on 12-Year-Old Zion: ‘I Watched My Son from Day One Become Into Who – She – Now Eventually Has Come Into’ — WATCH

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion,” added Wade. “I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.”