4 Gay Men Living with HIV Released from ICE Custody Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Four gay men living with HIV have been released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of their risks of contracting coronavirus, Immigration Equality Legal Director Bridget Crawford said in a video posted to YouTube this week. The group is still working to get two more of its clients living with HIV out of ICE custody.

The Washington Blade reports: “Two of the men had been in ICE custody at the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, La. The other two men were detained at the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., and La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz. LaSalle Corrections operates the Richwood and Winn Correctional Centers. CoreCivic, a company previously known as Corrections Corporation of America, runs La Palma Correctional Center.”