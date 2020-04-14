Keiynan Lonsdale Busts Out of Musical Quarantine with ‘Gay Street Fighter’ — LISTEN

Love, Simon actor Keiynan Lonsdale has been cooking something musical up for two years but has decided to give it to us now so we can get down in lockdown. The track is “Gay Street Fighter” and you can listen below.

Wrote Lonsdale on Instagram: “I made this song almost 2 years ago with @louisfutonbeats, & it honestly sucked to keep quiet, but I know it’s here at the right time now. Have fun with this shit, it’s pretty good lol. And know the truth deep down: No matter what anyone or anything may have you believing at times… to be Gay, to be Queer, is to be a Champion for all. Love you, be safe, & boogie. 💋”