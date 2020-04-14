King Trump, Randy Rainbow, Chloroquine, Baby Chicks, Martha Stewart, OSHA, Andy Warhol, Paul Manafort: HOT LINKS

KING TRUMP. Cuomo’s been begging me for help…

Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! April 14, 2020

CHLOROQUINE. CIA memo to staff warned against it. “At this point, the drug is not recommended to be used by patients except by medical professionals prescribing it as part of ongoing investigational studies. There are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death, associated with hydroxychloroquine and its individual use in patients need to be carefully selected and monitored by a health care professional.”

RITA WILSON: “Extreme side effects…“

HATCHING AN IDEA. Coronavirus has inspired a run on baby chicks and backyard chicken coops.

HATCHING A HANGOVER. Martha Stewart has been drunk commenting about baby chicks on Instagram.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS… Might be a Katy Perry residency.

GIVE HIM AN F. Former Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) chief David Michaels rips Trump’s coronavirus response: “I would give them an F. They’re simply missing in action in handling this epidemic. 12 weeks ago safety and health experts said OSHA should be preparing, should be issuing emergency standards to make sure workers are protected first in health care and then all these other essential workers and OSHA still hasn’t done it. OSHA has been invisible in this whole response.”

TRUMP FAMILY. They want to keep fraud lawsuit private and prevent the release of the “Apprentice” tapes: “The Trump family and Organization hope to have the lawsuit–which began as a series of claims alleging a “racketeering enterprise” and conspiracy to commit racketeering–removed from the federal courts and sent into the shadowy world of arbitration, a form of alternative dispute resolution which operates on a for-profit business model.”

PAUL MANAFORT. Former Trump campaign manager wants early release from prison due to threat of coronavirus: “Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing made the request to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Monday, asking that the 71-year-old lobbyist and political consultant be transferred to home confinement to serve the remainder of his seven-and-a-half year sentence for a series of convictions on charges of tax evasion, failing to report foreign bank accounts, witness tampering and engaging in unregistered lobbying for foreign interests.”

ART EXHIBITION TOUR OF THE DAY. The Tate Modern is running a massive Andy Warhol retrospective that nobody is able to see because of coronavirus, so their curators Gregor Muir and Fiontán Moran take us through it.

TV PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Randy Rainbow sings Tom Waits on Better Things. “In Season Four, Episode Six, which aired last week, Sam travels to New Orleans for the same-sex wedding ceremony of Maneesh, one of her fellow passengers on a flight where the cockpit caught fire. It is a friendship struck during a moment of panic, yet their friendship has lasted. Maneesh (Kunal Dudheker) is marrying Andrew, who is played by real life Resistance hero, Randy Rainbow.”

