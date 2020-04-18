‘Florida Morons’ Trends as People Crowd Reopened Beaches Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Beaches in some parts of Florida reopened Friday evening and were reportedly flooded with people within 30 minutes. Accordingly, “Florida morons” trended on Twitter.

Jacksonville Beach reopened 26 minutes ago. This is a live picture. pic.twitter.com/tC6voQ3BAn — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 17, 2020

CNBC reports: “Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing. The beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted to social media. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still practice social distancing.”

And here’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis putting on his mask… pic.twitter.com/YKLHu7nuBo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 18, 2020

CNN adds: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one of caution in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Crowds cheered and flooded the beach when police took the barriers down. People were seen swimming, biking, surfing, running and fishing.Social distancing seemed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind Friday. Some residents told CNN not being able to go to the beach was “torture.” People were out with their towels, coolers and sunbathing. There were very few masks.”

According to the Palm Beach Post, there are currently 24, 753 cases of COVID-19 in Florida: “There have been 726 deaths and 3,649 are currently hospitalized. Orange County (Orlando) has 1,158 cases and 23 deaths. Hillsborough County (Tampa) has 924 cases and 19 deaths. Duval County (Jacksonville) has 817 cases and 15 deaths.”