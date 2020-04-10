Anti-Gay Pastor Defies Social Distancing, Hosts Good Friday Revival Featuring Teen Son on Cross: WATCH

Greg Locke, the rabidly anti-LGBT pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, is among those defying social-distancing guidelines and continuing to hold services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re an essential service,” Locke told the Tennessean last month. “It’s important for us to remain open. It’s not because we’re trying to prove a point.”
On Friday, Locke posted a video to Twitter (above) showing the church’s re-enactment of Christ’s crucifixion, featuring his 16-year-old son as Jesus and his 17-year-old daughter as Mary.
Hours earlier, Locke claimed the coronavirus outbreak has “never been a pandemic,” pointing to U.S. mortality projections that were recently revised downward (which experts say is a result of social distancing.)
“This has always been a calculated effort to destroy America with fear,” Locke wrote.
Raw Story notes that Locke is also a supporter of Donald Trump who recently defended the president by referring to Stormy Daniels as a “hooker.”
Check out a few of Locke’s anti-LGBT rants below.