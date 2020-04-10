Anti-Gay Pastor Defies Social Distancing, Hosts Good Friday Revival Featuring Teen Son on Cross: WATCH

Greg Locke, the rabidly anti-LGBT pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, is among those defying social-distancing guidelines and continuing to hold services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re an essential service,” Locke told the Tennessean last month. “It’s important for us to remain open. It’s not because we’re trying to prove a point.”

A look at our Live crucifixion scene. IT IS FINISHED. #GoodFriday2020 pic.twitter.com/UFbgtriu4q April 10, 2020

On Friday, Locke posted a video to Twitter (above) showing the church’s re-enactment of Christ’s crucifixion, featuring his 16-year-old son as Jesus and his 17-year-old daughter as Mary.

Hours earlier, Locke claimed the coronavirus outbreak has “never been a pandemic,” pointing to U.S. mortality projections that were recently revised downward (which experts say is a result of social distancing.)

“This has always been a calculated effort to destroy America with fear,” Locke wrote.

We went from a definite 2.2 million deaths, to 100,000 predictive deaths to 60,000 possible deaths and people still believe the media”s garbage coverage of #COVID19. This has never been a pandemic. This has always been a calculated effort to destroy America with fear. #FACT — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) April 10, 2020

Raw Story notes that Locke is also a supporter of Donald Trump who recently defended the president by referring to Stormy Daniels as a “hooker.”

Check out a few of Locke’s anti-LGBT rants below.

Dear Netflix, you’ve crossed the line with the HOMOSEXUAL JESUS. Try this with Islam and see how it turns out. So much for your #HappyHoligays nonsense. pic.twitter.com/jhp6tYExgU — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) December 15, 2019

This #PrideMonth foolishness is getting way out of hand. The LGBTQ are NOT persecuted. It’s openly celebrated and it’s all ONE BIG LIE. pic.twitter.com/vaMv27BzV7 — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) June 6, 2019