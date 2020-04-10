Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Andrew Cuomo, Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Pink, Isaac Dunbar, ‘SNL,’ RuPaul, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Charlie XCX: HOT LINKS

LUNATIC RAGES: Trump Spends Friday Morning Binging on Twitter, Posts 46 Tweets Calling Pelosi Evil, Bashing WHO and Mocking Biden
FLORIDA MAN: GOP Gov. DeSantis mulls reopening schools: Coronavirus ‘doesn’t seem to threaten’ kids
VOICE OF REASON: Cuomo: Economic reboot must account for second wave of coronavirus cases
AS IF: Democrats want to drop Joe Biden for Andrew Cuomo, poll finds
LONDON: Prime Minister Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000
POPCORN ALERT: Federal Court Says MGM Must Release Secret Trump ‘Apprentice’ Tapes
BRANCH COVIDIANS: Ammon Bundy And His Outlaw COVID Meet-Up Crew Are Hosting An Easter Potluck
ALL OVER AGAIN: For H.I.V. Survivors, a Feeling of Weary Déjà Vu. “Pandemics never hit fairly,” said David France, 60, the director of the 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary How to Survive a Plague. “While we now have what appears on its face to be a more democratic plague that isn’t confined mostly to a despised population, it has still been most heavily concentrated in the major urban areas, which is blue America, in neighborhoods that are filled with people who are not rich and are often black or brown.”
MUST READ: A biker, a virus and a president: A motorcyclist has a message for Donald Trump. “In the fourth year of your presidency, you can’t blame the previous administration for your failures, nor can you blame your opponent in a long-past election. This one is unequivocally yours.”
WINTER’S LAST BLAST: Maine snowstorm leaves nearly 265,000 without power
COMIC RELIEF COMING: Working remotely, ‘Saturday Night Live’ to air new content this week
TRAILER OF THE DAY: ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’
DESPERATE TIMES: I’m a Lesbian. But Since the Lockdown, I’ve Been Sleeping With My Male Roommate.
HILARIOUSLY DEPRESSING (BUT ADORABLE): Lil Nas X celebrates his 21st birthday in quarantine with Elmo and a bitten-out slice of bread
QUEER YOUTH: Inspirations: How Isaac Dunbar Celebrates Self-Love With His Major Label Debut, ‘Isaac’s Insects’
PLEASE DON’T LEAVE US: Pink on having Coronavirus: I woke up and couldn’t breathe
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Charli XCX Releases New Song ‘Forever’ From Self-Isolation Album
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Selena Gomez, “Boyfriend”
FURLESS FRIDAY: NAOTO