Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for president in a livestream on Monday afternoon: “Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.”

Said Biden: “Your endorsement means a great deal…I’m going to need you—not just to win the campaign but to govern.”

