Netflix’s ‘Circus of Books’ Documentary Goes Inside America’s Biggest Gay Adult Bookstore: TRAILER

Debuting on Netflix on April 22 is Rachel Mason’s documentary Circus of Books, which takes a look at the history of America’s largest gay adult bookstore, the Los Angeles pornemporium which recently shuttered and was recently reopened as “Circus” by adult film producer Chi Chi LaRue.

The synopsis: “For 35-plus years, the gay porn shop Circus of Books gave Los Angeles’ LGBT+ community a space to socialize and celebrate themselves without judgment. Unbeknownst to many customers, the store was cultivated by owners Karen and Barry Mason, a straight, mainstream couple with three children who went to religious school and were unaware of their parents’ business. The Masons long refused to disclose the nature of their business to friends or family. While maintaining the secret, they witnessed the dawn of the HIV/AIDS epidemic firsthand, losing a generation of treasured employees. Still, during that time, they never identified as activists — just everyday entrepreneurs catering to a market, until the Internet destroyed it. Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, CIRCUS OF BOOKS is the debut documentary from artist Rachel Mason, who finally asks the least radical people she knows — her parents — how they became America’s biggest distributors of gay porn, and why Karen reacted so negatively when her own son came out of the closet.”