Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Presidential Campaign: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Bernie Sanders has suspended his 2020 presidential campaign. Sanders made the announcement in a phone call with campaign staff and said he would be making an announcement at 11:45 am ET.

Watch live video from Bernie_Sanders on www.twitch.tv

Recent Posts