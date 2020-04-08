Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Presidential Campaign: WATCH April 8, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment Bernie Sanders has suspended his 2020 presidential campaign. Sanders made the announcement in a phone call with campaign staff and said he would be making an announcement at 11:45 am ET. Watch live video from Bernie_Sanders on www.twitch.tv Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020