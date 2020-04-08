Stevie Nicks Just Heard a White Winged Dove for the First Time, 40 Years After Writing ‘Edge of Seventeen’

Stevie Nicks shared a touching story on social media Tuesday, revealing something no one could have thought possible. Forty years after writing the classic track “Edge of Seventeen”, which begins with the lyric, “just like a white winged dove/sings a song/sounds like she’s singing’/whoo – whoo-whoo,” Nicks has finally heard a dove sing for the first time.

Nicks explained: “In 1980 I was flying home from Phoenix Arizona and I was handed a menu that said, “The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her… As you well know, I was very taken with that whole picture and went on to write ‘Edge of Seventeen.’ But over the last 40 years I can honestly say, I have never heard a dove sing~ until now. Several days ago, outside my room, I started to hear the sound of a bird singing the same thing over and over. One little Ahhh~ and then three OOH’s~ over and over again. I thought it was an owl, but a friend said, ‘No, that’s a dove!'”

“I started to cry,” she added. “This dove had come here to watch over me.

So we filmed her singing her song & I’m sending her out to you. With love, Stevie Nicks. p.s. She’s been here for days. I think she’s here for good.”