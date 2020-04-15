Billy Eichner Reveals His Quarantine Sex Habits and His Greatest Fear When the Pandemic Finally Ends: WATCH

Billy Eichner zoomed in to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night. Eichner filled Meyers in about his gay rom-com that was recently supposed to begin shooting with Judd Apatow and Nick Stoller but has been suspended due to COVID-19. Eichner also revealed what his sex habits are during quarantine, warned of a pandemic dating dilemma, and said which governors he finds hotter than Andrew Cuomo.

Said Eichner: “It’s about a gay male couple who don’t ever date anyone and they very much pride themselves on being single, like a lot of gay people I know actually, and then they fall for each other unexpectedly and they have to navigate that.”

Asked if celebrities have been doing the right kind of at-home content, Eichner replied, “I love to see Katherine Heigl baking a bread. I can’t get enough of that. Everyone is so impressed with their bread-making skills. … I am very glad that the talk show hosts have come back. I consider you guys our third responders. Something happens in the morning and 12 hours later you may have a reply.”

“I’m so glad you guys are using the technology we have,” Eichner added. “I love seeing a grainy Amy Adams or a slightly fuzzy Jane Lynch, and I’m thrilled that you’re back.”

Eichner continued: “People are so horny. … There’s a new type of pandemic dating dilemma which is ‘okay, I’m sitting here sexting with this person but is he texting me just because he’s trapped inside?’ My biggest fear is, imagine after the pandemic is over and you go outside and try to hook up with someone and they say ‘no.’ Imagine that. Here’s my biggest nightmare. Imagine asking someone out when this is over and they say ‘no, I think I’m gonna stay in.’ Then you know you’re a lost cause.”

“I’m masturbating constantly,” Eichner added. “I masturbated the other night to Rachel Maddow. People are finding the weirdest things sexual. … The Cuomos, everyone’s like ‘oh, Andrew Cuomo’s so sexy’ it’s like okay, let’s all calm down. I think there are governors out there who are even sexier.”

“What about the smoking hot governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson? There’s the very doable governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves, and of course People magazine’s 2020 sexiest man alive Idaho Governor Brad Little. … No one’s talking about how much they want to f**k Brad Little except for me.”

Eichner also filled viewers in on Billy On The Street fan favorite Elena.