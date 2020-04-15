Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden: WATCH

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden for president on Wednesday morning in a video posted to social media.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Said Warren: “Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government. Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

Warren’s endorsement means that all the major candidates Biden faced in the primary have now endorsed him, as Pete Buttigieg noted in a tweet.