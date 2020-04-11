Burning Man Festival Canceled as Organizers Announce ‘Virtual Black Rock City’

Photo by Bry Ulrick on Unsplash

The annual Burning Man festival that takes place in the Nevada desert the week before Labor Day and welcomes more than 60,000 people has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrote organizers: “After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020. Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.”

“We are, however, going to build Black Rock City in The Multiverse,” organizers added. “That’s the theme for 2020 so we’re going to lean into it. Who’d have believed it would come true? We look forward to welcoming you to Virtual Black Rock City 2020. We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun.”