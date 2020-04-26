Tens of Thousands Hit California Beaches as Governor Gavin Newsom Pleads for People to Stay Home mid

As a heat wave hit the west coast, thousands of people descended on beaches in southern California’s Orange County after several reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. The beachgoers, many of whom neglected to wear masks, flooded residential neighborhoods adjacent to the beaches “like the fourth of July” according to one resident.

KABC reports: “Newport Beach also saw large crowds. Area lifeguards estimate up to 40,000 people were on the beach on Friday – double what they saw the day before. Earlier this week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to keep some beaches and outdoor areas open, though parking lots would remain closed. Meanwhile in neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches remain closed and officials are asking residents to avoid traveling to other counties with less stringent stay-at-home orders, such as Ventura County.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom pleaded with residents to stay home as last week the state had its deadliest day yet in the epidemic.

NEW: CA has 39,254 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19.



3,344 of those cases are in our hospitals. 1,216 of those are in the ICU.



I know it’s going to be nice out this weekend. And many are tired of staying home. But we MUST continue take this seriously.#StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 24, 2020