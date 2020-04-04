Frank Ocean Released Two Moody New Tracks That May Calm You During This Crisis: LISTEN

Frank Ocean Friday released two new tracks that had been previewed on vinyl releases for fans, “Dear April” and “Cayendo”.

NPR notes: “In addition to being notoriously private personally, Frank Ocean is an aesthetically perfect artist for an indefinite period of self-isolation. As sparse, heart-wrenching R&B ballads about the beauty of love and loss, ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ are both automatic entries into the canon of his songs for lying in bed alone, solemnly staring out a window, or just generally getting absorbed in your thoughts.”