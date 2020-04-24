Iowa Jail Official Suspended After Calling Gays ‘An Abomination,’ Muslims ‘Pawns of the Devil’

An Iowa jail administrator has been placed on administrative leave following the discovery of writings and YouTube videos in which he said the “gay lifestyle” is “an abomination,” and Muslims are “pawns of the devil” who will soon be hunting Christians.

Capt. Dean Naylor (pictured) has spent 10 years overseeing the Muscatine County Jail, which has about 250 beds and houses inmates from other counties as well as the federal government.

Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan confirmed Friday that he placed Naylor on leave pending an internal investigation, after the administrator’s writings and videos were discussed during a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, according to the Quad-City Times.

In response to Naylor’s writings and videos, officials in nearby Johnson County threatened to stop sending inmates to Muscatine County. Johnson County reportedly paid Muscatine County $657,415 to house inmates last year.

“Captain Naylor’s reprehensible comments about Muslims and members of the LGBTQ+ community have caused us to fear for the civil liberties of the inmates,” Johnson County Chairperson Ron Sullivan said in a statement to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.

In fact, a Muslim inmate once sued Naylor in federal court for refusing a request for a copy of the Quran.

Teamsters Local 238, the union that represents corrections officers at the Muscatine County Jail, also called for Naylor’s removal.

In a 11,500-word treatise titled “End Times — We Are Here!!,” Naylor once wrote: “The public and governmental acceptance of the gay lifestyle which is an abomination that according to scripture even defiles the land has caused great harm on our nation. Schools not allowing prayer and teaching atheistic views to our children has also caused great harm not to mention removing truths like the Ten Commandments from our courthouses and government offices.”

In YouTube videos, Naylor warned of an impending world war — presumably between Muslims and Christians — that would take place been 2016 and 2023 and kill one-third of mankind, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.

“The people following the Muslim faith are nothing more than pawns to the devil,” Naylor wrote in his treatise. “Allah is Satan, no doubt. Christians need to wake up and understand this. The Muslim world is bowing five times a day to the devil and they don’t know it … Islam has 2 billion followers, they hate Jews and Christians (and) they can have a 200-million-man army … Our fellow servants will turn on us and rat us out to the Satanically led Muslims who will be hunting us.”