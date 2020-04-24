Dr. Birx Defends Trump’s Disinfectant Remarks: ‘He Was Still Digesting That Information’ (WATCH)

Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is defending President Donald Trump’s suggestion that disinfectants could be injected or ingested to treat COVID-19.

Dr. Birx defends the President: When he gets new information, he likes to talk that through out loud and really have that dialogue and so that’s what dialogue he was having. I think he just saw the information at the time immediately.. and he was still digesting that information pic.twitter.com/3XrNvs8UjX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020

“When he gets new information, he likes to talk that through out loud and really have that dialogue and so that’s what dialogue he was having.,” Birx told Fox News. “I think he just saw the information at the time immediately before the press conference,.. and he was still digesting that information.”

As Trump made the remarks on Thursday, Birx reacted with visible discomfort, and a video of her seated in the background went viral.

Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA April 24, 2020

Earlier Friday, Trump claimed he was being sarcastic when he made the remarks, while the White House said the president was just trying to emphasize that Americans should consult with doctors regarding treatment, and accused the media of taking his comments out of context.