Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds Decides to Lift All COVID Restrictions for 47th-Ranked State in Vaccinations Starting… Super Bowl Sunday

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on Friday lifting the state’s COVID mask and social distancing restrictions starting … Super Bowl Sunday.

The Des Moines Register reports: “A news release from Reynolds’ office did not explain why she is relaxing the restrictions. … The state reported another 804 confirmed cases Friday morning, and on Thursday the state surpassed the 5,000 deaths mark. Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine supply remains limited and in high demand, with Reynolds on Thursday saying Iowa ranks 47th in the nation in per capita vaccine distribution from the federal government and 46th in the rate of administering vaccines to residents.”

After Reynolds made the announcement, #COVIDKim trended on social media.

We all know Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions because she has a Super Bowl party to throw this weekend. Let's see how Iowa is doing in 3 weeks or so. #CovidKim pic.twitter.com/lrJ6dqDutF — just peachy 🍑 (@peepokiss) February 6, 2021

This is the part where Kim Reynolds asks Iowans to act responsibly almost a year into this pandemic expecting different results. https://t.co/rX7DOgmHaI — Sam Lozada (@SamLozada) February 5, 2021

Things in Iowa are not even any better than they were in the Fall: https://t.co/0hmNg5oEGd pic.twitter.com/hoPvYbGtqh — Torr Leonard (@torrHL) February 5, 2021

I've obtained exclusive footage of Kim Reynolds sending out her end-of-Friday press release declaring an end to Iowa's COVID-19 restrictions pic.twitter.com/PTSuugsO6v — Pat Rynard (@patrynard) February 6, 2021