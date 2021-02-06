Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds Decides to Lift All COVID Restrictions for 47th-Ranked State in Vaccinations Starting… Super Bowl Sunday

Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on Friday lifting the state’s COVID mask and social distancing restrictions starting … Super Bowl Sunday.
The Des Moines Register reports: “A news release from Reynolds’ office did not explain why she is relaxing the restrictions. … The state reported another 804 confirmed cases Friday morning, and on Thursday the state surpassed the 5,000 deaths mark. Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine supply remains limited and in high demand, with Reynolds on Thursday saying Iowa ranks 47th in the nation in per capita vaccine distribution from the federal government and 46th in the rate of administering vaccines to residents.”
After Reynolds made the announcement, #COVIDKim trended on social media.
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.