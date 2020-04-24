Joe Biden, Joe Exotic, Trixie Mattel, Ellen DeGeneres, Sex Dolls, Alicia Keys, Charlie XCX, Rufus Wainwright, The Killers, Pet Shop Boys: HOT LINKS

GRIM: U.S. hits 50,000 deaths from coronavirus – just as many states announce plans to ease social distancing

"Numbers were minimal. Numbers were going to be 100,000 people." — Trump dodges a question about whether he takes any responsibility for the number of US coronavirus deaths surpassing 50,000 pic.twitter.com/eabDR5Nqvz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

EVEN GRIMMER: Coronavirus is spreading fast in states that may reopen soon, study finds

TOO LATE: FDA issues warnings on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine after ‘serious poisoning and death’ reported

PETRI DISHES: Another Navy warship at sea reports a coronavirus outbreak

ALERT: Biden says he thinks Trump will try to delay the November election

RIP: Dak Prescott’s Brother Jace Has Died at Age 31

THE PUTIN EFFECT: 1 in 5 Russians want gays and lesbians ‘eliminated,’ survey finds

DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH: U.S. may cut intelligence sharing with countries that ban homosexuality. Since he only serves in an acting capacity, Grenell’s appointment is set to end in September. But he says he intends to make the most of his time, telling the Times: “The president asked me to do a job and I am going to do the job to the best of my ability.”

‘QUARANTINA AGUILERA’: Trixie Mattel Reveals the Most Surprising Part of ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ (Exclusive)

MEET LUCAS: Sex doll sales soar with gay people and couples fuelling demand

TIGER KING: I Ran for Governor of Oklahoma Against Joe Exotic. Joe’s health care policy was socialized medicine, straight out of the Bernie Sanders playbook. His environmental policy was to shut down any businesses that pollute—period. His immigration policy was to sell citizenship: “Charge ’em 60 bucks for a visa. Make ’em spend thousands on citizenship. We don’t want their poor people. We want their rich ones.”

‘GOOD JOB’: Alicia Keys debuts powerful anthem in partnership with CNN

IOWA: Davenport bans conversion therapy of minors

ICE IN HIS VEINS: This gay hockey player was sick of hearing slurs from his team. So he came out to them with this speech

OUCH: Is ‘The Ellen Show’ going to come back after quarantine? She’s terrible at home

ICYMI: “Stonewall Gives Back”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Charlie XCX, “Claws”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: Rufus Wainwright, “Alone Time”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY III: The Killers, “Fire in Bone”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY IV: Pet Shop Boys, “I don’t wanna”

FIT FRIDAY: Keiynan Lonsdale