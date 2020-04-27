Jim Parsons on ‘Hollywood’: ‘I’ve Gone to a Lot of Gay Clubs and I’ve Never Seen That Many Naked People at Once, Ever’ — WATCH

Jim Parsons zoomed in to chat with Ellen DeGeneres in isolation on Monday and spoke a little bit about his part in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood. Parsons plays Henry Willson, an agent who represented some of the most prominent movie stars in the 1950s.

Said Parsons: “I’ve gone to a lot of gay clubs in my time and I’ve never seen that many naked people at once — ever.”

“It was really awkward and shocking at first,” Parsons continued. “We were surrounded by so many naked people. And I just kept trying not to look. It was hours we were doing this. I stopped not trying to look at some point. I was just like, you know what, what I really feel is admiration. To have that kind of relationship with your body that you’re able to just walk around naked in front of a huge crew, and all these other actors, in and out of the swimming people. I am in awe. That is the healthiest, I think … there wasn’t a bad looking one in the bunch. They worked for that confidence, or were born with it, I don’t know.

