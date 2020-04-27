Conspiracy Theorist Trump Fans ‘Diamond & Silk’ Have Been Canned by FOX News: REPORT

FOX News commentators and vocal Trump supporters Diamond & Silk (aka Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) have lost their gig on the FOX Nation streaming service after pushing too many lies about COVID-19.

The Daily Beast reports: “The sudden split comes after the Trump-boosting siblings have come under fire for promoting conspiracy theories and disinformation about the coronavirus. ‘After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,’ a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast.”

Diamond & Silk asserted that the coronavirus death toll was false, that the disease was made in a lab, caused by 5G networks, and was a product of the “deep state.” They pushed for people to expose themselves to the virus to make themselves immune to it.