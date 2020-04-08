Joe Exotic’s Full 23-Minute ‘Throuple’ Wedding Video Has Been Uncovered: WATCH

In case you haven’t had enough of Tiger King, fans have uncovered the full, 23-minute video of Joe Exotic’s 2014 throuple “wedding” to John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. The clip expands on the brief moments that were featured in the Netflix documentary.

People adds: “During the afterparty, a tiger with an American flag bandana was sprawled out across a few chairs, as nearby guests ate. Next to a table, a tutu-wearing monkey sat in a chair. The men remained married for several years. But after a falling-out, Finlay left the park and their union, and Maldonado, 23, died by a self-inflicted gunshot in October 2017. Two months later, Maldonado-Passage wed Dillon Passage, to whom he remains married to while he serves his 22-year prison sentence for plotting a murder-for-hire against his nemesis, Baskin.”