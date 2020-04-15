Jussie Smollett Had Sexual Relationship, Visited Bathhouse with Alleged ‘Attacker’ — REPORT

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett had a sexual relationship with his alleged ‘attacker’ Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo, and they visited a Chicago bathhouse multiple times, according to a report in the New York Post.

Page Six reports: “‘They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits],’ an insider told Page Six, adding that the bathhouse records may be subpoenaed in Smollett’s upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct.”

Osundairo and his brother Ola told police they were paid by Smollett to stage the hate crime against the Empire actor. Abel and Ola have denied they are gay and filed a lawsuit against Smollett’s lawyers for defamation, which has since been dismissed.

“The suit claimed the comments put the brothers and their family, who are Nigerian, at risk due to the country’s inhumane laws that state homosexuality is punishable by up to 14 years in prison and death by stoning if the person is married,” Page Six added.

In February, Smollett pleaded not guilty to six new charges of disorderly conduct in Chicago related to an investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb in connection with the January 2019 racist and homophobic attack Smollett allegedly staged with the brothers.