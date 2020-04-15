Drugs, Murder, and Gay Romance in Provincetown: Here’s a First Look at the New TV Drama ‘Hightown’ — TRAILER

STARZ shot its upcoming drama Hightown in Provincetown, Massachusetts last year, and the show, starring Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund as a gay fisheries agent, is set to debut on May 17th. The official trailer has just been released, and features a lot of settings that will look familiar to visitors of the Cape Cod LGBTQ resort destination.

The show’s synopsis and cast: ‘Hightown is set on idyllic Cape Cod, and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober— until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale, Only the Brave), an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral. And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated – and deadly – our addictions can be. Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Shane Harper (“Code Black,” “Happyland”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception” ), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) also star.’

