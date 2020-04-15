Bill Gates, Kellyanne Conway, Bruce Springsteen, Flaming Flagettes, Pete Buttigieg, ALMA, Major Lazer: HOT LINKS

COVID-19 NOT COVID-1. Kellyanne Conway serves up lies. “The message Conway is trying to spin here is clear: The WHO had 18 previous chances to tell the world about Covid-19 — and didn’t do a good job of it. Man, they must really stink! Or, are they, maybe, hiding things from America?!?!!?Except … the reason the novel coronavirus is called Covid-19 is because it emerged in, well, 2019.”

Kellyanne Conway: "This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that." pic.twitter.com/losQ3H4ZhW — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 15, 2020

BILL GATES. Trump’s decision to defund WHO “is as dangerous as it sounds.” “Gates has long focused on the health field within his work at the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, though he often avoids diving into political issues. However, he has been speaking out on the coronavirus pandemic. In late March he said the United States missed its chance to avoid mandated shutdowns because it didn’t act fast enough on the pandemic.”

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY. Health experts denounce: “Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of the Lancet medical journal, wrote that Trump’s decision was ‘a crime against humanity … Every scientist, every health worker, every citizen must resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity.’ Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, said it was “not the time” to cut funding or to question errors.”

CHLOROQUINE. FEMA ships out 19.1 million tablets: “Erin Fox, senior director of Drug Information and Support Services at the University of Utah College of Pharmacy, said most courses of hydroxychloroquine treatment for Covid-19 take 12 to 14 tablets. So the shipments will cover treatment for about 1.4 million patients.”

RIP. Robby Browne. “It’s so hard to find one’s way,” he said. “So hard. And I’m a free spirit. For me, it’s been light and love and peace. I want people to live and be proud of who they are because there’s not much time. We’re all here. So let’s have fun.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG. I’m proud to campaign for Joe Biden. “The idea of Donald Trump criticizing somebody’s temperament or suitability for the presidency is comical. Joe Biden is somebody the American people know…they know what he stands for.”

TREY HOLLINGSWORTH. Indiana congressman willing to let more Americans die to reopen economy: “It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils,” Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth told radio station WIBC-FM of Indianapolis. “It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils, and we intend to move forward that direction.”

CHICAGO. 50+ cars involved in massive accident on Chicago expressway. “Officials said 54 vehicles were involved in the crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue. Fourteen people, all adults, were injured in the crash, fire officials said. Their conditions were not serious.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jay MaQ featuring Macchiato’s “No Love”.

“Jay Maq grew up the son of a preacher man in Sanford, North Carolina. He recalls his childhood feeling like it was on a constant loop of church, school, church, school, church. He came out to his parents as gay two times. The first at 13, when he received no response. Then again at 14, when after hearing the news, his mother punched him in the chest. The next day at church she cried on the altar during prayer. Jay Maq feared his mother would stop loving him or maybe even kick him out of the home but she didn’t. Today, she is one of the biggest supporters of his music. A majority of the topics that Jay Maq explores in his upcoming album have to do with love and the journey to finding it. That includes the longing for love, healing after being cheated on and the conflict of falling in love with people who are unavailable.”

QUARANTINE DIARY OF THE DAY. Ryan Raftery’s “Anna Wintour”.

