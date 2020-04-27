This First Clip from the ‘Love, Simon’ Sequel ‘Love, Victor’ is a Creamy Flirtation with the New Series — WATCH

The Love, Simon sequel Love, Victor, which moved from Disney+ to Hulu earlier this year due to mature themes, has unveiled its first clip, which looks very promising.

The show focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino) a new student at Creekwood High School and is narrated by Simon star Nick Robinson.

Love, Victor also stars Ana Ortiz, Sophia Bush, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

In the first scene released, Victor is applying for a job at a coffee show where an acquaintance from school, Benji (George Sear), is the assistant manager. Things get steamy and flirtatious as Benji demonstrates how to use the espresso machine.