‘Lying for Jesus’: Twitter Blasts Karen Pence for Claiming Husband Didn’t Know About Mayo Clinic Mask Policy (WATCH)

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, is claiming that her husband didn’t know about the Mayo Clinic’s policy requiring visitors to wear masks when he toured the Minnesota facility without one on Tuesday.

“As our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease, and knowing that he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn’t wear one,” Karen Pence told Fox & Friends on Thursday morning. “It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out they have a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask. You know, someone who’s worked on this whole task force for over two months is not someone who would have done anything to offend anyone, or hurt anyone, or scare anyone, so I’m glad you gave me an opportunity to talk about that.”

The @MayoClinic told reporters it “shared the masking policy with the VP’s office" before his arrival. Karen Pence says Mike Pence didn't find out about it until after he left. So either someone is lying or Pence's staff didn't do its job. https://t.co/0GpxVsQMj0 April 30, 2020

Business Insider reports: This contradicts the Mayo Clinic’s claim — which it tweeted and then later deleted on Tuesday — that it “informed” Pence about its mask requirement prior to his visit. The vice president defended his decision not to wear a mask on Tuesday, arguing that he’s regularly tested negative for the virus. “As vice president of the United States I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said, according to NBC. “Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible healthcare personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you.”

A short time after her interview aired on Thursday, “Karen Pence” began trending on Twitter:

BREAKING: Karen Pence says Mike didn’t know about the hospital regulation of wearing a mask during his tour. That is a lie. Pence and his staff were told by the hospital it was mandatory. Pence should be removed from the coronavirus task force. Pence failed us all. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 30, 2020

All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly. https://t.co/LFqh27LusD — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 30, 2020

It’s nice of Karen Pence to take time off from electroshocking gay Christians to defend her idiot husband. Cue Tammy Wynette’s Stand By Your Man. — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) April 30, 2020

Yes. Yes it did. Karen Pence is #LyingForJesus https://t.co/tvhj0BS6Vl — Chrissy in the Dumbest Dystopia (@C_Stroop) April 30, 2020

Karen Pence lying for her husband that he wasn't informed about Mayo Clinic's mask policy is just preposterous. Mayo tweeted that it informed Mike Pence prior to his visit but deleted it after being intimidated. Pence saw everyone around him wear one but was too arrogant to care. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 30, 2020

Mike and Karen Pence are absolutely horrible human beings.



That’s all. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 30, 2020