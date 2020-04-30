As U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Trump Calls Federal Response to Coronavirus ‘Spectacular’: WATCH

Despite more than twice as many recorded deaths as any other country in the world, President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been nothing short of “spectacular.”

Less than 24 hours after the US coronavirus death toll passed 60,000, Trump says, “I think we did a spectacular job” responding to the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/cAU2o3EZTu — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) April 30, 2020

The Guardian reports: The president said he thought the White House had done a “spectacular” job responding to coronavirus, despite widespread criticism of the administration’s early response. During an Oval Office meeting with New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, Trump told reporters, “I think our whole group has been spectacular.” But the administration has been criticized for fumbling its early response to the virus by failing to make testing more widely available. Trump noted the US has now conducted more tests than any other country, but the country has still conducted far less tests per capita than Italy.

A few reactions below.

As spectacular as the government's handling of the Vietnam War. Worse, actually. Since that war ended. We're still not even at halftime with this pandemic. https://t.co/EGylXh6ykP April 30, 2020

Spectacular. https://t.co/l7FfXws1fe — Laurence “lock it all down, test and trace” Lewis (@RealTurkana) April 30, 2020

He is right, it was spectacular in the sense of how it is possible that the leader of the free world ignored ALL of the warning signs in his daily briefings in January and on top of that started down playing the whole virus danger to the American public. — William Telman (@WilliamTelman) April 30, 2020

Trump somehow thinks that 60k dead Americans (and counting), 20 million unemployed, and a $4 trillion deficit are "spectacular". https://t.co/hIyxWFoeXX — Evariste (@Evar_Galois) April 30, 2020

Trump spends more time saying he’s doing a spectacular job than he does doing his job. https://t.co/LNPcXDK2i1 — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) April 30, 2020

Oh, it's been spectacular alright, spectacularly bad. — 🇺🇸Kathy B 🌊🌊 🆘 (@Kathyduck7) April 30, 2020

Trump must of watched the "they are real and they are spectacular" episode of Seinfeld. I've never heard him use that word before. — Trump: Unstable f-ing moron (@chrisan51147433) April 30, 2020

He’s the only person who calls 60k dead Americans spectacular. I would expect a ruthless enemy to say that but here we are. — Liat 🌊🇬🇱🇺🇸 #democratsavage✊ (@arunningriot) April 30, 2020

Obama and his team left Trump a thorough handbook on pandemics and a top notch team to monitor and deal with such a crisis. Trump threw it all in the trash. Apparently they were supposed to leave him with the tests for a pandemic that came nearly 4 years after they left office. https://t.co/OKPnLK6S8q — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 30, 2020