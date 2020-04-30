As U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Trump Calls Federal Response to Coronavirus ‘Spectacular’: WATCH

Despite more than twice as many recorded deaths as any other country in the world, President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been nothing short of “spectacular.”
Less than 24 hours after the US coronavirus death toll passed 60,000, Trump says, “I think we did a spectacular job” responding to the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/cAU2o3EZTu— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) April 30, 2020
The Guardian reports: The president said he thought the White House had done a “spectacular” job responding to coronavirus, despite widespread criticism of the administration’s early response. During an Oval Office meeting with New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, Trump told reporters, “I think our whole group has been spectacular.” But the administration has been criticized for fumbling its early response to the virus by failing to make testing more widely available. Trump noted the US has now conducted more tests than any other country, but the country has still conducted far less tests per capita than Italy.
