Lysol, #Disinfectant, #DontDrinkBleach Trend After Trump’s Insane Remarks

Lysol was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter on Friday morning, after the product’s manufacturer urged people not to ingest or inject it following President Donald Trump’s insane comments on Thursday.
Following a Department of Homeland Security presentation about the effects of disinfectants and sunlight on the novel coronavirus, Trump wondered aloud whether same techniques could be used as treatments inside the body.
“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said during his daily White House briefing on on COVID-19. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”
#Disenfectant was the No. 2 trending topic on Twitter, followed by #DontDrinkBleach at No. 3. Check out a few of the top memes below.