Lysol, #Disinfectant, #DontDrinkBleach Trend After Trump’s Insane Remarks

Lysol was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter on Friday morning, after the product’s manufacturer urged people not to ingest or inject it following President Donald Trump’s insane comments on Thursday.

Trump suggests injecting COVID-19 patients with disinfectant. pic.twitter.com/bnzHc56Cxa — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 24, 2020

Following a Department of Homeland Security presentation about the effects of disinfectants and sunlight on the novel coronavirus, Trump wondered aloud whether same techniques could be used as treatments inside the body.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said during his daily White House briefing on on COVID-19. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

#Disenfectant was the No. 2 trending topic on Twitter, followed by #DontDrinkBleach at No. 3. Check out a few of the top memes below.

Is this the reason why my stimulus check hasn’t arrived yet? We’re still waiting for the free lysol injectable? #lysol pic.twitter.com/ZJztf5ohwb — Dawna (@princessadawna) April 24, 2020

Pulling up a chair to see how many of these MAGAts are going to inject themselves with Lysol. pic.twitter.com/GoSGzAybYq — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 24, 2020

Lysol Lozenges and ….. pic.twitter.com/zWWWHVDnuv — General Healthy (@GeneralHealthy) April 24, 2020

Do NOT inject disinfectants into your body. Trump is a complete dumbass! #Lysol #injectingdisinfectant pic.twitter.com/SV1V10IAFB — James Elam (@elamforwv) April 24, 2020

“And the we add a beaker of Lysol…” pic.twitter.com/21pMKi3DQC — *you're (@RKJ65) April 24, 2020

Remember to always Chill your domestos #disinfectant before drinking , toilet duck is best taking as a shot at room temperature … enjoy 🥂 🥃 pic.twitter.com/XguKPIlYgj — Coonster (@hibeesfamily) April 24, 2020

The Trumptini…Could not resist sharing….obvious people have a little extra time on their hands…#sarcasm #DontDrinkBleach pic.twitter.com/g4pkzkFqDO — Jeremy Stoddard (@Jeremy_Stoddard) April 24, 2020

Remember that skit on SNL. This one? Yeah! They warned us too- but we chuckled. #DontDrinkBleach pic.twitter.com/ypcFrSoIzN — Wesley Powers-Sabugo 🛹 (@mtrlguy) April 24, 2020

The last time Donald Trump tried to solve a problem with a tanning bed and some bleach#DontDrinkBleach #InjectDisinfectant pic.twitter.com/LHvYDFKF9h — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) April 24, 2020

I have invented a device that allows me to close caption the thoughts of people on camera.

I used it for the first time with footage from last night’s #TrumpPressBriefing about #Covid19 #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/juUvKcF3Dn — Kevin the indoor biker #ThanksNHS 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@polbikers) April 24, 2020

Don’t forget Lysol, UV light and heat! pic.twitter.com/gKphovnI9X — John Harris (@YahyaJohn) April 24, 2020

At That Very Moment,

Doctors Should Have Motioned Their Predetermined Signal To Pence To Have Marines Come Hoist Him Into His Gold Decorated Padded Room Because They Knew, They KNEW This Day Was Coming. #StayAtHome

Please #DontDrinkBleach @PaulLidicul pic.twitter.com/8mmJElJDcD — Wisdom Rocks (@GetWisdomDude) April 24, 2020