MAGA May Day Rallies, NYC Subways, Joe Biden, Rufus Gifford, Scott Frantz, Sam Smith, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Tiger King,’ Greg Berlanti: HOT LINKS

COVIDIOTS: Pro-Trump group plans to hold MAGA May Day rallies across country amid pandemic shutdowns

GRISLY: Dozens of bodies found in U-Haul trucks outside NYC funeral home

GOV. CUOMO: New York to Hire Thousands of Contact Tracers, Reduce Subway Service to Clean Trains

DELEGATE DEAL: Biden campaign reaches deal to allow Bernie Sanders to retain hundreds of delegates

SILVER FOX: Biden taps gay former U.S. ambassador Rufus Gifford as deputy campaign manager

WINGNUT OF THE DAY: North Carolina pastor Gene Gouge

UNSIGNED: Openly Gay Former K-State Football Star Had Hoped To Make NFL History This Year, But The Coronavirus Got In The Way

Love my brothers🙌🏼

PUERTO RICO: Wave of trans murders sparks fear of ‘hunting season’

TIGER KING: Saff hopes being misgendered will raise awareness of pronouns

HOMOCON: Phyllis Schlafly’s Gay Son John Still Supports His Mom’s Conservative Views

‘I’M LITERALLY CRYING’: Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion remix ‘Savage’ for charity & it’s amazing

TEASER: Sam Smith Says Their New Album Will ‘Explore Their Queerness’

SOCIALLY DISTANCED: SF gay couple weds amid virus lockdown

NEW NORMAL: What will Pride mean this year?

GIVING BACK: Greg Berlanti Commits $1M to Aid TV Crews, Production Staff, Organizations With COVID-19 Relief

THURSDAY THIRST: Rob Red

