Married Gay Couple Dies of Coronavirus Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving Live-in Mother to Deal with Grief Alone in Quarantine: WATCH

In a heartbreaking story out of the San Antonio, Texas area, Live Oak City Councilmember Anthony Brooks and his husband Phillip Tsai-Brooks, a hairdresser, died of complications from coronavirus within hours of each other, leaving Phillip’s mother, who lived with them, to deal with the grief on her own, quarantined at home after also testing positive.

After going to the doctor to get medication, Phillip had been sent home but returned to the ER two days later and was put on a ventilator. His husband Tony, who had also been sick, joined him there after Phillip’s mother, who lived with the couple, found him unresponsive in their home. Phillip then died of a heart attack while in the ER, and Tony succumbed to COVID-19 shortly thereafter. Phillip’s mother has also tested positive and is in quarantine by herself at home.

Said Phillip’s brother: “It’s very hard, we had to arrange my other brother who lives in San Antonio to stand outside the house while we tell her the news and that’s the heartbreaking side. We can’t go in, my brothers can’t go in and comfort her she standing in the doorway crying and we’re here in California.”

Phillip’s brothers told FOX San Antonio “they want to share Philip and Tony’s love story, and they know the way they died should serve as a warning to everyone young or old, healthy or sick, male or female.”

If you can’t see below video, watch it HERE.

Live Oak, Texas Mayor Mary Dennis mourned the couple on Facebook:

Full interview with the brothers: