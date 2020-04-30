Megan Rapinoe Offers to Be Joe Biden’s VP, and Jill Biden Dyes Her Hair Purple: WATCH

Soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe offered to be Joe Biden’s running mate during an Instagram Live interview on Thursday, and Jill Biden dyed her hair purple in solidarity with the World Cup MVP.

USA Today reports: “I don’t want to put you on the spot — I think I could still play soccer and do this,” Rapinoe said. “But if you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. “No pressure,” she added. Jill Biden, who had dyed part of her hair purple in honor of Rapinoe’s signature look at the World Cup, said she would “love” that. Biden laughed and said his granddaughter Maisy, who played soccer in high school and accompanied the then-vice president to the 2015 World Cup final, would, too. But being vice president would probably mean a pay cut, Biden told Rapinoe. “You know I’m not into that,” she responded, a reference to the U.S. women’s ongoing fight with U.S. Soccer for equal pay.

FWIW, a poll conducted following the World Cup last year showed that Rapinoe would defeat Trump if she ran against him.

In a thoughtful piece at The 18 following Rapinoe’s interview with the Bidens, Travis Yoesting suggests she is “setting herself up to be the next Oprah.”

Yoesting writes: Her recent chats with AOC, Newsom and Biden showed she’s better suited to interviewing politicians than many journalists, presenting them in a relatable way but still able to dig into specific policies. Of course, Joe’s not going to pick Rapinoe as his veep, nor would Rapinoe realistically be a possibility. (She will turn 35 in July, which means she’s technically eligible.) But Rapinoe is setting herself up for a promising career in media once her playing days are over, should she so choose. More Michael Strahan than Taylor Twellman, I could easily see her becoming like Oprah or Ellen with a daily talk show. Except, think more “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” than the more tame shit you see on Ellen.

Watch the full interview below.