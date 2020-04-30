Thirsty Thursday: Masks Are Socially Responsible, But Instagram Users Are Proving They Can Be Hot, Too

With masks recommended and even required in many parts of the world, it’s not surprising to see facial coverings make their way into thirsty pics on Instagram.

In fact, some gays have been posting under the hashtag #Mask4Mask, a humorous take on the problematic “Masc4Masc” tagline common on hookup apps.

Below is a sampling of recent contributions. Let us know in the comments which is your fave.