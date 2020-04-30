Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Thirsty Thursday: Masks Are Socially Responsible, But Instagram Users Are Proving They Can Be Hot, Too

by Leave a Comment

With masks recommended and even required in many parts of the world, it’s not surprising to see facial coverings make their way into thirsty pics on Instagram.

In fact, some gays have been posting under the hashtag #Mask4Mask, a humorous take on the problematic “Masc4Masc” tagline common on hookup apps.

Below is a sampling of recent contributions. Let us know in the comments which is your fave.

View this post on Instagram

They said “mask duty” . Didn’t say anything about clothes. . . #bodypositivity . #gay #gayguy #instagay #tattooedgay #lgbtq #gaypride #beardedgay #inkedgay #cutegay #gaytrier #sexygay #hotgay #gayboy #gaymen #followme #gaynude #schwul #gaybeard #gaystagram #tattoosleeve #sleevetattoo #gaygerman #gaygermany #gaylove #gayinked #gaybear #gaycouple #nudegay #gaymask

A post shared by Alice in Wonderland (@the_new_iamfear) on

View this post on Instagram

No daddy issues here. #mask4mask #marekrichard #daddy

A post shared by Tony Pullaro (@hashtag_tonypullaro) on

View this post on Instagram

I’d like to keep it on plz 😷

A post shared by Blake Price (@blake.m.price) on

View this post on Instagram

A #poem from THE MIRROR OF LOVE Remember running In between The blazing trashcans Holding hands, Laughing above the sirens, Unafraid and pure? We knew That freedom Could be won, That nothing Could prevent it. We were sure, my love We were so sure. That was before the virus. AIDS changed everything. Though first Affecting heterosexuals, Who comprise nine-tenths Of those afflicted worldwide, Church and press spoke Of a ‘gay plaque.’ And we, so close To being recognized as fully human were, Instead, transformed To medieval bogeymen. A human tragedy Thus licensed human bigotry. By Alan Moore #mirroroflove #love #poetry #queer #scruff #quarantine #quarantinelife #sober #gay #mask #mask4mask #zoom #ink #gayink #goodvibes #instagood #pictureoftheday

A post shared by Joey C. Pelletier (@joeyattack) on

Recent Posts