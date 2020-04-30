Thirsty Thursday: Masks Are Socially Responsible, But Instagram Users Are Proving They Can Be Hot, Too

With masks recommended and even required in many parts of the world, it’s not surprising to see facial coverings make their way into thirsty pics on Instagram.
In fact, some gays have been posting under the hashtag #Mask4Mask, a humorous take on the problematic “Masc4Masc” tagline common on hookup apps.
Below is a sampling of recent contributions. Let us know in the comments which is your fave.
They said “mask duty” . Didn’t say anything about clothes. . . #bodypositivity . #gay #gayguy #instagay #tattooedgay #lgbtq #gaypride #beardedgay #inkedgay #cutegay #gaytrier #sexygay #hotgay #gayboy #gaymen #followme #gaynude #schwul #gaybeard #gaystagram #tattoosleeve #sleevetattoo #gaygerman #gaygermany #gaylove #gayinked #gaybear #gaycouple #nudegay #gaymask
THIS WEEKEND WE BOGO❕Buy a mask get a $10 *ssbag❕Our *ssbags are great for hand sanitizer, gloves, a mask change in case you run into your crush, 6′ of measuring tape cuz you don’t know where your crush has been, phone. The Basics. ☑️ *Now until Monday, April 27th. **Discount Taken At Checkout. #asstricksapparel #sstricksapparel #asstricks #mask #quarantinelife #nyc #mask4mask
The mask in which you choose to disguise yourself uncovers who you subconsciously are or want to be. Masks reveal in the eyes the face that lies hidden as if the mask is a dark glass mirroring your soul. Masks reveal. They don’t conceal. . . #mask @barcodeberlin . . #covid19 #facemask #confinement #2020 #staysafe #masquerade #mask4mask #fashion #lookoftheday #selfportrait #blackandwhite #gay #boy #instagay #instagood
Thanks @wearitapparel for my amazing pink snakeskin mask and my complimentary n95 mask free with order!! Happy Humo Day! 🍑 . . . #humpday #booty #mask4mask #onwednesdaysweplantpink @doublescorpiovhs #gaymuscle #instagays #musclegay #gayfit #gaygeek #legs #gaystuff #gaynerd #inked #inkedgay #gayswithtattoos #pictureoftheday #gaybeard
A #poem from THE MIRROR OF LOVE Remember running In between The blazing trashcans Holding hands, Laughing above the sirens, Unafraid and pure? We knew That freedom Could be won, That nothing Could prevent it. We were sure, my love We were so sure. That was before the virus. AIDS changed everything. Though first Affecting heterosexuals, Who comprise nine-tenths Of those afflicted worldwide, Church and press spoke Of a ‘gay plaque.’ And we, so close To being recognized as fully human were, Instead, transformed To medieval bogeymen. A human tragedy Thus licensed human bigotry. By Alan Moore #mirroroflove #love #poetry #queer #scruff #quarantine #quarantinelife #sober #gay #mask #mask4mask #zoom #ink #gayink #goodvibes #instagood #pictureoftheday