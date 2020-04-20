Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

NYC Pride Has Officially Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus

by Leave a Comment

NYC Pride events, scheduled for June 14-28, have officially been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. “Due to the collective concern for the overall safety of the community, the organization has worked closely with the city to arrive at this decision,” wrote organizers in a press release.

View this post on Instagram

Just a regular day at Pride Island Sunday. #WorldPrideNYC #Memories

A post shared by NYC Pride (@nycpride) on

On Monday, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio officially canceled all city permits for June, including Pride and the Puerto Rican Day events. There is no word on when or how they might be rescheduled, but reports said that organizers would try to find alternate creative ways to celebrate.

Recent Posts