NYC Pride Has Officially Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus

NYC Pride events, scheduled for June 14-28, have officially been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. “Due to the collective concern for the overall safety of the community, the organization has worked closely with the city to arrive at this decision,” wrote organizers in a press release.

On Monday, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio officially canceled all city permits for June, including Pride and the Puerto Rican Day events. There is no word on when or how they might be rescheduled, but reports said that organizers would try to find alternate creative ways to celebrate.