Stunning Images Show Two Heroic Nurses Standing in Street to Block Cars Driven by Anti-Quarantine Protesters

In images and video sure to become iconic, two nurses in Denver, Colorado stood in the street in masks and scrubs and blocked anti-quarantine protesters, who came out by the hundreds to demonstrate against stay-at-home orders intended to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

News18 reports: “A woman can be seen brandishing a ‘Land of the Free’ poster at the worker while screaming at him and raising her fists from inside her car. The woman yells at the nurse, asking him why she wasn’t allowed to go to work while he could. In the end, she asks the nurse to ‘go to China.’ Colorado is in a state of lockdown till April 26 following over 9,700 cases and over 420 deaths. The lockdown, however, has caused a severe economic crisis in the country, with over 22 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.”

