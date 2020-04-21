Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says U.S. Should Open Economy Because ‘There Are More Important Things Than Living’ — WATCH

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on Monday doubled down on his assertion that it’s okay to sacrifice human lives for the American economy.

Said Patrick: “I’m sorry to say that I was right on this. … At the end of January, Dr. Fauci, who I have great respect for, said this wasn’t a big issue. Three weeks later, we were going to lose 2 million people. Another few weeks later it was 1 to 200,000. Now it’s under 60,000. And we’ve had the wrong numbers, the wrong science and I don’t blame them, but let’s face reality of where we are. In Texas we have 29 million people. We’ve lost 495. And every life is valuable. But 500 people out of 29 million. And we’re locked down. And we’re crushing the average worker. We’re crushing small business. We’re crushing this country. What I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living, and that is saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us. And I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die but we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”