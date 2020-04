The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released the first virtual performance in the group’s 42-year history, “Truly Brave,” on Thursday.

The remarkable rendition features 150 members of the chorus, and is dedicated to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Truly Brave” is a mash-up of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and Sara Bareilles’ “Brave,” which they created in 2014 to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Watch SFGMC’s performance below.