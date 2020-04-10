New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Coming Sunday; Rob Lowe to Play Joe Exotic in Ryan Murphy Adaptation (VIDEO)

The eighth episode of Tiger King — an after show” hosted by comedian Joel McHale — will premiere Sunday, Netflix has announced.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

“On April 12, Netflix will release an eighth installment called The Tiger King and I,” McHale says in a Twitter teaser, sporting a “NETFLIX” stomach tattoo similar to the “PRIVATELY OWNED BY JOE EXOTIC” tattoo on the star’s ex-husband, John Finlay, in the show.

“It’s an after show hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project — Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke and Rick Kirkham — to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny,” McHale adds.

The announcement comes after Jeff Lowe teased an eighth episode last week.

Meanwhile, another Lowe — Rob — announced he may play Joe Exotic in a scripted adaptation from producer Ryan Murphy.

“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” Rob Lowe wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Stay tuned.