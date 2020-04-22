‘Studio One Forever’ Immortalizes L.A.’s Iconic Gay Nightclub on Film: WATCH

Director Marc Saltarelli has shared a first look at his in-development documentary on Studio One, known as the ‘Studio 54 of the West’ at the time, which played a large part in the gay rights movement, hosting one of the first and largest fundraisers to finance AIDS research.

The documentary looks at the battle to save Studio One and its sister music venue The Backlot.

Writes Saltarelli: “For a generation of gay men who came of age during the era of Scott Forbes’ Studio One, the significance of the club and the turbulence of the times hold a profound place in their hearts and minds. From 1974-1994, the club saw the rise of the gay rights movement, the rise and fall of disco and the darkest days of the AIDS crisis when the club became ground zero for AIDS activism. Climbing the staircase and entering the hallowed hall gave its young LGBTQ patrons a sense of freedom and acceptance during a time of rampant homophobia and police harassment. Young gay men would find a sense of community and safety here.”

“Connected to the dance club, The Backlot evolved into the hottest live music venue in town,” Saltarelli continues: “On any given night, you could catch established stars like Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera or Eartha Kitt alongside up and comers like Roseanne Barr or Rosie O’Donnell on the verge of taking off.”

Saltarelli is looking for backers to complete the project and you can do so HERE.